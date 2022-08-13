CoinFi (COFI) Reaches Market Cap of $305,638.37

CoinFi (COFI) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $305,638.37 and approximately $162,247.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063844 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

