CoinPoker Market Cap Tops $14.12 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and approximately $2,463.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,487.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00064423 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

