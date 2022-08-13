Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

