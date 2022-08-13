Comparing Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) & Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) and Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Abliva AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 82.27 -$72.27 million ($2.48) -5.70 Abliva AB (publ) $20,000.00 N/A -$14.40 million ($0.04) -1.25

Abliva AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Cogent Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abliva AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cogent Biosciences and Abliva AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.90%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Abliva AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences N/A -73.27% -42.95% Abliva AB (publ) N/A -159.15% -120.99%

Summary

Cogent Biosciences beats Abliva AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. It has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of bezuclastinib. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ) develops medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical study for traumatic brain injury. It has collaboration agreements with Isomerase, Yungjin Pharm, University of Pennsylvania, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Oroboros Instruments. The company was formerly known as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Abliva AB (publ) in May 2020. Abliva AB (publ) was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

