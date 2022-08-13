Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Friday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
