COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMSW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,084. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06.

