Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 88,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,056,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,549. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

