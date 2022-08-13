Condor Capital Management Purchases 40,921 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned 0.97% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanECk BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIZD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.