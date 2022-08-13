Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,545,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,301 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. 5,736,056 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

