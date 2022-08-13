Condor Capital Management Sells 824 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.09 on Friday, reaching $264.64. The company had a trading volume of 882,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

