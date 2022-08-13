Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO James G. Petcoff Acquires 750,000 Shares

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 750,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,214. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.20 on Friday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Conifer

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.