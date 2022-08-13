CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

CONMED Trading Up 2.6 %

CNMD opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. CONMED has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.