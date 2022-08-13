Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Context Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 782,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.87.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.