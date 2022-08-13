Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 782,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTX. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

