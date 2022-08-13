Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 437.9 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $143.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

