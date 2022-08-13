ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Update

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of ContraFect stock remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,482. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.05.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
