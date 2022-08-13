Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.