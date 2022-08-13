CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,627,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,860,000 after purchasing an additional 528,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

