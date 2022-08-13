CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €1.50 ($1.53) and last traded at €1.42 ($1.45). 43,774 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.36 ($1.39).

CORESTATE Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.48.

About CORESTATE Capital

(Get Rating)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

