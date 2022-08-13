Cormark Cuts Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target to C$1.35

Freshii (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$1.35 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Freshii Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Freshii stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. Freshii has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get Freshii alerts:

Freshii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.