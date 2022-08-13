Cormark Cuts Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target to C$1.35

Freshii (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$1.35 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Freshii Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Freshii stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. Freshii has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Freshii Company Profile
