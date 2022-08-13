Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 544 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

