Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 6,230 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

