Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $220.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.12. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

