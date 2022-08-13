Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.82.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

