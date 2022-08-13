Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after buying an additional 305,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.32 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.