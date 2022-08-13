Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 43.2% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 215,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 937,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark boosted their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE DNOW opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.68. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

