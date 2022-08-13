Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $237.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.