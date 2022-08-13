Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $237.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

