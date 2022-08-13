Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $40.72 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

