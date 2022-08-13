Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,789 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

FIS opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.