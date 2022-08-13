Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76.

Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Profile



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.



