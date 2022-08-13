Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 55,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 173,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.39 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.