Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NOW by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 901,887 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

DNOW opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.68. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

