Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,293 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in APA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in APA by 5,081.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 154,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in APA by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 383,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 221,154 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in APA by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Insider Transactions at APA

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA Stock Performance

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.90. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.