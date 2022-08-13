Cortex Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Cortex has a total market cap of $32.22 million and $2.39 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,575.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063779 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,294,372 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.