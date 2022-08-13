Cowen Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $47.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,317,000 after buying an additional 225,736 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.