Cowen Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $39.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Avantor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Avantor has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 221,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 30.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

