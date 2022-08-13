Cowen Raises DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $48.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.21.

DISH opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $46.31.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,037.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in DISH Network by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

