Cowen Trims Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Target Price to $119.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $119.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

UHS stock opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

