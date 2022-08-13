Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.99 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.