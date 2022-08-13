Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $314.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.27.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 169.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

