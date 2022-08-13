Credit Suisse Group Cuts B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target to $20.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE:BGS opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $34.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 21.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in B&G Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 47,282 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

