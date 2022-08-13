Credit Suisse Group Increases Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $12.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALIT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Alight Stock Up 3.8 %
Alight stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.66.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
