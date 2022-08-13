Credit Suisse Group Increases Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $12.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALIT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Stock Up 3.8 %

Alight stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Alight

About Alight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Alight by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,755,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Alight by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alight by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,879 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Alight by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,053,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.