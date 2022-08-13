Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 67.8% in July

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 899,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,973. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

