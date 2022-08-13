Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.75 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $548.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

