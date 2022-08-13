Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Crocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.25.

CROX stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. 1,030,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,031. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

