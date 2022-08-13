CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Boosted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $200.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.49.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.17.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

