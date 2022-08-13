CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.17.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of -254.27 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.49.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

