CSP Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

CSP Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.54 on Friday. CSP has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,883.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $33,205.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,883.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,763 shares of company stock valued at $139,064. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of CSP worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

