Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CURLF has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.55.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.