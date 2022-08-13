CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of CVV stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $6.58.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
